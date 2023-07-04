Sign up
Photo 2893
Hayes Stretches For The Ball
I went on a photowalk this afternoon, I caught the bus and tram and ended up at Highfields Park in the University grounds.
As I walked around the grounds I stumbled on the British Open Croquet Championship, took some photos and got a "strangers photo".
I heard lots of cheering coming from across the boulevard so went to investigate. The European Masters Hockey tournament was taking part at Nottingham Hockey Club.
International teams from Europe competing in over 35's, over 40's , over 45's and over 50's age groups.
This is England Women's Over 50's number 8 , Clare Hayes , stretching to stop the ball going out of play in the afternoon match against France .
England won 3-0
I hadn't planned any of this photography, I just stumbled across it on my walk !!!
Good don't you think.
4th July 2023
4th Jul 23
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
2891
2892
2893
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
4th July 2023 3:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hockey
,
nottingham
,
european hockey masters
,
clare hayes
