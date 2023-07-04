Hayes Stretches For The Ball

I went on a photowalk this afternoon, I caught the bus and tram and ended up at Highfields Park in the University grounds.



As I walked around the grounds I stumbled on the British Open Croquet Championship, took some photos and got a "strangers photo".



I heard lots of cheering coming from across the boulevard so went to investigate. The European Masters Hockey tournament was taking part at Nottingham Hockey Club.



International teams from Europe competing in over 35's, over 40's , over 45's and over 50's age groups.



This is England Women's Over 50's number 8 , Clare Hayes , stretching to stop the ball going out of play in the afternoon match against France .



England won 3-0



I hadn't planned any of this photography, I just stumbled across it on my walk !!!



Good don't you think.



