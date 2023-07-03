Previous
100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 378 : Lili by phil_howcroft
Photo 2892

100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 378 : Lili

We went to an Eid Mela Celebration event at Wollaton Park on Sunday afternoon. It was a lovely friendly event, on a cool and windy summer afternoon, set against the beautiful backdrop of Wollaton Hall.

The event had lots of stalls including food, clothes, cosmetics and wellbeing. As I walked around the stalls I saw Lili, I smiled at her and asked her about her stall. Lili had a stall selling Vegan & Cruelty Free Soy Wax Products (candles infused with essential oils )

Lili told me she was a graduate in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University and started the business shortly after graduating. All her candles are hand poured in her studio.

I asked Lili, if I could take her photo for my strangers project. I took some photos of Lili and her stall and also did some portrait headshots. It was a difficult shoot as the park was very busy and therefore the backgrounds have people in them.

As I was taking the photos of Lili an older woman approached us and asked what was happening.

“Are you Lili's Mum?” I asked

“Yes I am”

“Hi I’m Phil, I’m an amateur photographer, I photograph people I meet and post the story online. I’m a respectable person, they will be nice photos, I treat people with respect”

I show Lili's Mum my Instagram account?

“All these people on my photostream are strangers”

“How many followers do you have?”

“Almost 600 !”

“That’s OK then”

I showed Lili the photos on my camera and she really liked them.

If you’d like to find out more about Lili's products then her website is https://www.scentedstudio.co.uk and her Instagram is @scentedstudiouk

Thank you for letting me take your photo Lili, it was lovely to meet you, I wish you success in your business.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
792% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wow, isn't she just beautiful. I wish you well in your business Eli and what a cracking photo Phil
July 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady thanks Judith , I am pleased with the portrait , I hope Eli is when she sees it , Yes she looks beautiful
July 3rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Fantastic portrait, she’s got a cheeky look
July 3rd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Another great portrait and story
July 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala thanks Renee , I think you are right

@bkbinthecity cheers Brian
July 3rd, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful portrait and narrative!
July 3rd, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@busylady Judith ...I made a mistake in my narrative , it is Lili, not Eli , I've changed the narrative now :)
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise