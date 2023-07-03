100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 378 : Lili

We went to an Eid Mela Celebration event at Wollaton Park on Sunday afternoon. It was a lovely friendly event, on a cool and windy summer afternoon, set against the beautiful backdrop of Wollaton Hall.
The event had lots of stalls including food, clothes, cosmetics and wellbeing. As I walked around the stalls I saw Lili, I smiled at her and asked her about her stall. Lili had a stall selling Vegan & Cruelty Free Soy Wax Products (candles infused with essential oils )
Lili told me she was a graduate in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University and started the business shortly after graduating. All her candles are hand poured in her studio.
I asked Lili, if I could take her photo for my strangers project. I took some photos of Lili and her stall and also did some portrait headshots. It was a difficult shoot as the park was very busy and therefore the backgrounds have people in them.
As I was taking the photos of Lili an older woman approached us and asked what was happening.
“Are you Lili's Mum?” I asked
“Yes I am”
“Hi I’m Phil, I’m an amateur photographer, I photograph people I meet and post the story online. I’m a respectable person, they will be nice photos, I treat people with respect”
I show Lili's Mum my Instagram account?
“All these people on my photostream are strangers”
“How many followers do you have?”
“Almost 600 !”
“That’s OK then”
I showed Lili the photos on my camera and she really liked them.
If you’d like to find out more about Lili's products then her website is https://www.scentedstudio.co.uk
and her Instagram is @scentedstudiouk
Thank you for letting me take your photo Lili, it was lovely to meet you, I wish you success in your business.
