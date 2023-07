100 Strangers : Round 4 : No. 378 : Lili

We went to an Eid Mela Celebration event at Wollaton Park on Sunday afternoon. It was a lovely friendly event, on a cool and windy summer afternoon, set against the beautiful backdrop of Wollaton Hall.The event had lots of stalls including food, clothes, cosmetics and wellbeing. As I walked around the stalls I saw Lili, I smiled at her and asked her about her stall. Lili had a stall selling Vegan & Cruelty Free Soy Wax Products (candles infused with essential oils )Lili told me she was a graduate in Business Management from Nottingham Trent University and started the business shortly after graduating. All her candles are hand poured in her studio.I asked Lili, if I could take her photo for my strangers project. I took some photos of Lili and her stall and also did some portrait headshots. It was a difficult shoot as the park was very busy and therefore the backgrounds have people in them.As I was taking the photos of Lili an older woman approached us and asked what was happening.“Are you Lili's Mum?” I asked“Yes I am”“Hi I’m Phil, I’m an amateur photographer, I photograph people I meet and post the story online. I’m a respectable person, they will be nice photos, I treat people with respect”I show Lili's Mum my Instagram account?“All these people on my photostream are strangers”“How many followers do you have?”“Almost 600 !”“That’s OK then”I showed Lili the photos on my camera and she really liked them.If you’d like to find out more about Lili's products then her website is https://www.scentedstudio.co.uk and her Instagram is @scentedstudiouk Thank you for letting me take your photo Lili, it was lovely to meet you, I wish you success in your business.