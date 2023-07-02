Previous
All we hear is Radio Faza, Radio Faza (vintage Carl Ziess Jena 135mm lens) by phil_howcroft
All we hear is Radio Faza, Radio Faza (vintage Carl Ziess Jena 135mm lens)

To almost quote Queen ...All we hear is radio Faza

We went to an Eid Mela Celebration event at Wollaton Park on Sunday afternoon. It was presented by Pakistan Forum Nottingham and Radio Faza

Radio Faza is targeted on the South Asian and Eastern European Communities living in Nottingham. It broadcasts in a variety of different languages to an independent audience. The station promotes and supports local projects and provides listeners with entertainment, information, advice and the opportunity to share their stories and life experiences.The service broadcasts 24 hours/day – 7 days per week featuring traditional and popular Asian music, and programmes in Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali, English, Gujrati and Pashto languages (copied from Radio Faza website).

It was a lovely friendly event, on a cool summer afternoon, set against the backdrop of Wollaton Hall.

These are some the presenters and team at Radio Faza

I used a vintage 135mm lens that I bought in Oxfam Newark for £25-00 ! The lens is a stellar piece of equipment from East Germany.

