Canal Walk Nottingham by phil_howcroft
Canal Walk Nottingham

Shot last week on a morning walk along the Beeston - Nottingham Canal.

This beautiful leafy green scene is just a few minutes from then city centre of Nottingham. If you walk past the boat, seen at the end of the path, you are in the heart of the city centre.

Nice, isn't it ?
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Phil Howcroft

Suzanne ace
I loved the canal walks in your part of the world. Hard to believe their industrial origins when you see the leafy spaces they are now. Great shot.
July 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely walk in such a tranquil place !
July 1st, 2023  
Corinne C ace
What a wonderful path and so close to the city. You live in a great city Phil
July 1st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely dappled light.
July 1st, 2023  
