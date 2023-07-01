Sign up
Previous
Photo 2890
Canal Walk Nottingham
Shot last week on a morning walk along the Beeston - Nottingham Canal.
This beautiful leafy green scene is just a few minutes from then city centre of Nottingham. If you walk past the boat, seen at the end of the path, you are in the heart of the city centre.
Nice, isn't it ?
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
4
1
2883
2884
2885
2886
2887
2888
2889
2890
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
26th June 2023 9:33am
green
,
canal
,
trees
,
urban
,
nottingham
,
urban canal
Suzanne
ace
I loved the canal walks in your part of the world. Hard to believe their industrial origins when you see the leafy spaces they are now. Great shot.
July 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely walk in such a tranquil place !
July 1st, 2023
Corinne C
ace
What a wonderful path and so close to the city. You live in a great city Phil
July 1st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely dappled light.
July 1st, 2023
