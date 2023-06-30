Hani : Camera Club (Helios 44-2 vintage lens)

It was our camera club meeting last night. A practical evening, table top setups for still life and a chance for members to share ideas.



I took a model with me . She had stunning eyes , long legs and a sleek body . She's got a bit of a following on Instagram, so I asked members if they could do some images for her portfolio. I had a model release form so we were ok to publish her photos online . She wears fur , not faux fur , real fur , so I was hoping that would be OK . She also has four legs and is probably one of the fastest runners in Arnold !!!



At the coffee break I took Elsie home and returned with a vintage Helios 44-2 58m f2 vintage lens.



This is Hani , he's been a member of the club for several years now . He's well past normal retirement age , but continues to work full time in the NHS as a psychologist at the City Hospital Nottingham



Shot wide open with one of my beautiful vintage lenses on my Sony A7.