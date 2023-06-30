Previous
Hani : Camera Club (Helios 44-2 vintage lens) by phil_howcroft
Hani : Camera Club (Helios 44-2 vintage lens)

It was our camera club meeting last night. A practical evening, table top setups for still life and a chance for members to share ideas.

I took a model with me . She had stunning eyes , long legs and a sleek body . She's got a bit of a following on Instagram, so I asked members if they could do some images for her portfolio. I had a model release form so we were ok to publish her photos online . She wears fur , not faux fur , real fur , so I was hoping that would be OK . She also has four legs and is probably one of the fastest runners in Arnold !!!

At the coffee break I took Elsie home and returned with a vintage Helios 44-2 58m f2 vintage lens.

This is Hani , he's been a member of the club for several years now . He's well past normal retirement age , but continues to work full time in the NHS as a psychologist at the City Hospital Nottingham

Shot wide open with one of my beautiful vintage lenses on my Sony A7.
Carole Sandford ace
Good for him! Probably short on psychologists, as with most mental health professionals.
June 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford Carole , he is much in demand for sure
June 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful portrait. We see kindness in Hani’s eyes.
June 30th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@corinnec Merci , Corinne , I think you are right :)
June 30th, 2023  
Mags ace
Great portrait! Lots of character.
June 30th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful portrait - those eyes show kindness in their intensity!
June 30th, 2023  
