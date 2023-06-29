Previous
Shell Motor Oil : Camera Club Practical Night by phil_howcroft
Photo 2888

Shell Motor Oil : Camera Club Practical Night

It was Arnold and District Camera Club 'practical night' tonight.

We had a few table top set ups of which this was one , Shell Oil Cans

I also took Elsie with me, she modelled for some of the members...She's a good model , a few dog treats helped !


Sony RX100VII
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
791% complete

View this month »

Casablanca ace
Those are fab vintage pieces! Well done, Elsie. Treats go a long way!
June 29th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
You captured these well Phil. I wonder how much they're worth?
June 29th, 2023  
Dianne
What a fun evening. Elsie would have loved all the attention and treats. A great image.
June 29th, 2023  
