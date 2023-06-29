Sign up
Previous
Photo 2888
Shell Motor Oil : Camera Club Practical Night
It was Arnold and District Camera Club 'practical night' tonight.
We had a few table top set ups of which this was one , Shell Oil Cans
I also took Elsie with me, she modelled for some of the members...She's a good model , a few dog treats helped !
Sony RX100VII
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
2951
photos
109
followers
101
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
29th June 2023 7:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
shell
,
oil
,
oil can
,
table top
,
shell oil
Casablanca
ace
Those are fab vintage pieces! Well done, Elsie. Treats go a long way!
June 29th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
You captured these well Phil. I wonder how much they're worth?
June 29th, 2023
Dianne
What a fun evening. Elsie would have loved all the attention and treats. A great image.
June 29th, 2023
