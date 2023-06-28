Previous
I Shoot Film : The Duck Park Lake and Cafe by phil_howcroft
I Shoot Film : The Duck Park Lake and Cafe

I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.

Don't you just love the rich colours the lens, film combo have produced of the Duck Park lake and Cafe . I've even got some birds in the sky

Shooting film is so much fun

28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Phil Howcroft

Wonderful view of your duck park!
June 28th, 2023  
An awesome composition Phil and I agree, the colors are superb. I would not know how to start with film photography. I think I would not be disciplined enough to determine the best iso film for each pic...
June 28th, 2023  
Yessss
June 28th, 2023  
