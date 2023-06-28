Sign up
Previous
Photo 2887
I Shoot Film : The Duck Park Lake and Cafe
I shoot film, in this case a Kodak Potra, ISO 800 on a Pentax ME with a 28mm SMC f3.5 prime lens.
Don't you just love the rich colours the lens, film combo have produced of the Duck Park lake and Cafe . I've even got some birds in the sky
Shooting film is so much fun
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
3
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Tags
35mm
,
film
,
spring
,
park
,
vibrant
,
pentax
,
parklife
,
i shoot film
,
pentax me
,
analogue photography
Mags
ace
Wonderful view of your duck park!
June 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
An awesome composition Phil and I agree, the colors are superb. I would not know how to start with film photography. I think I would not be disciplined enough to determine the best iso film for each pic...
June 28th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Yessss
June 28th, 2023
