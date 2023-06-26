Previous
Elsie chewing clothes Pegs !!! by phil_howcroft
Elsie chewing clothes Pegs !!!

I have a toy box full of expensive dog toys, but I cannot resist helping myself to anything lying about that looks interesting.

I am particular fond of foraging for a clothes peg. My humans make it easy for me by leaving the peg basket and washing basket on the floor of the patio. It couldn't be easier to push my nose in the basket and get one ! I get told off for it, but they cannot catch me if I run off ! After a while I give it back , my humans think I've done it to order "Elsie here , leave it " but I do it when I want to !

I look cool sat on my quilt on the patio , It's been really hot this last week , so my humans have insisted I sit in the shade ! A bit like "giving the pegs back", I will do it when I want to .

My human Dad took this photo, with his Sony A7. He's quite good at photography
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Phil Howcroft
Boxplayer ace
So funny.
June 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
She looks so elegant with that clothes peg!
June 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam she does indeed Mags :)

@boxplayer thanks Box' :)
June 27th, 2023  
Pat Knowles ace
The picture of innocence! Butter wouldn’t melt etc. Elsie has you wrapped round her little paws! I agree even chewing a clothes leg she looks good!
June 27th, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet shot and narrative!
June 27th, 2023  
KWind ace
Cute shot!
June 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet shot - "the age of innocence" and looking so elegant with the peg in her mouth! A lovely narrative in the words of Elsie! fav
June 27th, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
I'm not going to tell anyone she was chewing a clothes peg. She looks so elegant!
June 27th, 2023  
