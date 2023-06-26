Elsie chewing clothes Pegs !!!

I have a toy box full of expensive dog toys, but I cannot resist helping myself to anything lying about that looks interesting.



I am particular fond of foraging for a clothes peg. My humans make it easy for me by leaving the peg basket and washing basket on the floor of the patio. It couldn't be easier to push my nose in the basket and get one ! I get told off for it, but they cannot catch me if I run off ! After a while I give it back , my humans think I've done it to order "Elsie here , leave it " but I do it when I want to !



I look cool sat on my quilt on the patio , It's been really hot this last week , so my humans have insisted I sit in the shade ! A bit like "giving the pegs back", I will do it when I want to .



My human Dad took this photo, with his Sony A7. He's quite good at photography

