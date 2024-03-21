Sign up
Photo 3117
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .419 : Maxine
This is an extra phot of Maxine, stranger number 419
Was taking photos of the shopping arcade and Maxine saw me.
She waved and danced as she was taking her sandwich board into her retro clothes shop.
I took the waving as an introduction have a chat and ask her for a stranger photo
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
LEICA Q2 MONO
Taken
18th March 2024 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
newark
,
wave
,
street photography
,
leica
,
mono
,
monochrome
,
shopping mall
,
notts
,
shopping arcade
,
streetie
,
leica q2 monochrome
Philippa R
Lovely arcade, Maxine sounds like a very fun person!
March 23rd, 2024
