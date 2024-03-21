Previous
Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .419 : Maxine by phil_howcroft
Photo 3117

Extra Photo : 100 Strangers : Round 5 : No .419 : Maxine

This is an extra phot of Maxine, stranger number 419

Was taking photos of the shopping arcade and Maxine saw me.

She waved and danced as she was taking her sandwich board into her retro clothes shop.

I took the waving as an introduction have a chat and ask her for a stranger photo
Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Lovely arcade, Maxine sounds like a very fun person!
March 23rd, 2024  
