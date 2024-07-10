Previous
Victoria Centre Indoor Market by phil_howcroft
Victoria Centre Indoor Market

This is the Victoria Centre indoor market, Nottingham

The market is inside the Victoria Centre Shopping Mall. The mall is home to all the high street brands.

The indoor market was once a bustling market, where you could buy just about anything. Some units are still occupied, but as you can see many are empty. It's probably a combination of the years of recession, internet shopping and covid !

I don't need to say much more about the photo, it speaks for itself.

FYI : My next stranger is a stall holder from the market, I think you will like the photo and story !
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca ace
That is such a poignant sight 💔 Almost like that lady is the last to leave before it becomes a ghost town….
July 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Haven’t been there for years! I used to like the water clock in the Victoria Centre.
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love this capture! It reminds me the same state of affair in some French indoor markets. They were so much fun and you could find fine products!
It would be a great pic for a book on your town Phil.
July 10th, 2024  
