Victoria Centre Indoor Market

This is the Victoria Centre indoor market, Nottingham



The market is inside the Victoria Centre Shopping Mall. The mall is home to all the high street brands.



The indoor market was once a bustling market, where you could buy just about anything. Some units are still occupied, but as you can see many are empty. It's probably a combination of the years of recession, internet shopping and covid !



I don't need to say much more about the photo, it speaks for itself.



FYI : My next stranger is a stall holder from the market, I think you will like the photo and story !

