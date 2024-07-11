100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 438 : Mohammed

This is Mohammed who I met in the Victoria Centre indoor market, Nottingham on Wednesday.



The number of unoccupied market stalls in the indoor market is probably 80%. See my previous photo on 365 for the stark reality of the market.



One of the few occupied stalls was a Tailors shop “Sew Perfect”, located on the outer perimeter of the market near a fire exit. I had my camera in hand and asked the owner if I could take a photo. Mohammed said “Yes” before I’d introduced myself.



Mohammed told me he’d been in the unit for maybe 16 years. He’s of Pakistani heritage. I asked if he was busy, if business was good. He told me he was managing OK, despite the market (which is owned by the city council) suffering hard times.



The photo was really difficult to shoot as Mohammed’s unit only had one overhead florescent light tube as a source of lighting. I had to recover my shadows and highlights in post processing to get a usable photo.



I bumped fists with Mohammed and thanked him for his time and wished him well for the future.



Thank you Mohammed.



BTW : look at the size of his scissors on his desk ....amazing !!!