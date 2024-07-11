100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 438 : Mohammed

Previous
This is Mohammed who I met in the Victoria Centre indoor market, Nottingham on Wednesday.

The number of unoccupied market stalls in the indoor market is probably 80%. See my previous photo on 365 for the stark reality of the market.

One of the few occupied stalls was a Tailors shop “Sew Perfect”, located on the outer perimeter of the market near a fire exit. I had my camera in hand and asked the owner if I could take a photo. Mohammed said “Yes” before I’d introduced myself.

Mohammed told me he’d been in the unit for maybe 16 years. He’s of Pakistani heritage. I asked if he was busy, if business was good. He told me he was managing OK, despite the market (which is owned by the city council) suffering hard times.

The photo was really difficult to shoot as Mohammed’s unit only had one overhead florescent light tube as a source of lighting. I had to recover my shadows and highlights in post processing to get a usable photo.

I bumped fists with Mohammed and thanked him for his time and wished him well for the future.

Thank you Mohammed.

BTW : look at the size of his scissors on his desk ....amazing !!!
Philippa R
Very atmospheric photo Phil, the black and white really gives a great insight into the interior of an old tailor's shop. I hope Mohammed's business picks up along with the fortunes of the market!
July 12th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Phil, I love this portrait. You have really captured the sense of this man's life and work. And his look . . .soulful!
July 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@philippar Philippa , thank you , the market is a sad reflection of the times . I think it's no way back for the market , it's owned by the city council who are officially bankrupt.
July 12th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 suzanne , that's kind of you to say , it was a difficult shot to take , the lighting was really poor , but I do think I managed to capture Mohammed's life
July 12th, 2024  
Wendy ace
I really like this. It really brings the viewer into his shop. Great documentary image🤍
July 12th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Not so good for those still there! They will want a thriving busy market with a bit of a buzz! Sad state of affairs! I like this in black & white. It suits your story.
July 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love a proper tailor! Such a skill. Bless him, this shot is full of character and interest. So much to look at.
July 12th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Good that he is still able to make a living, despite the demise of most of the market. Black & white is ideal for this image.
July 12th, 2024  
