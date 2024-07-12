100 Strangers : Round 5 : No. 439 : Sadia and Samia

I was walking in the Lace Market, Nottingham on Wednesday, near to St. Mary’s Church.



I had my camera around my neck and was opening my mobile phone (as it had beeped at me) as two young ladies walked by me and I smiled.



I was still faffing with my phone when they walked back down the road by the church. I smiled again and said “hello” and they asked me if I’d took some photos of the church. I told them I hadn’t yet and asked if they had took any photos with their mobiles.



We than had a little chat about how tranquil the area around the church was, especially as it was so close to the city centre.



I asked if they were from Nottingham, as they seemed surprised how quiet it was.



They were from Derby and were visiting Nottingham.



I asked what they thought about the city. They both thought it was a diverse and vibrant city.



I then told them about my strangers project and asked if I could take their photos. I told them I post the results to Instagram and my 365 project.



Meet Sadia and Samia. They tried to look me up on Insta’ but the connectivity in this bit of the Lace Market was poor. They did make a not of my Insta’ account and said they would look me up later.



I asked them to stand in front of the steps to St. Mary’s church as I thought it was a lovely setting for a photo. I also asked if they would sit on the steps too, which they did.



I thanked them for the photos and they walked back through the Lace Market towards the city. I walked back to the city turning left at the Contemporary Art Gallery to walk towards the Broad Marsh area. I saw Sadia and Samia sat outside the Art Gallery and said “Hi again, I’m not stalking you, honest !!!” , it made them both laugh.



Thank you for the photos Sadia and Samia, I hope you had a lovely afternoon in the city.