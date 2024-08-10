Previous
Pink, Blue and White Fluffy clouds by phil_howcroft
A rose in our garden, shot on Sunday afternoon

A hot day and a beautiful rose.

This rose flowers all summer, it's very delicate , a slight nudge and the petals fall !!!!!
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
Wendy ace
This is a great shot. I swear I can smell her.
August 11th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
@photohoot she smells beautiful Wendy , the scent fills the air as you walk by
August 11th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty
August 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Simply gorgeous!
August 11th, 2024  
