Photo 3232
Pink, Blue and White Fluffy clouds
A rose in our garden, shot on Sunday afternoon
A hot day and a beautiful rose.
This rose flowers all summer, it's very delicate , a slight nudge and the petals fall !!!!!
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
4
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3293
photos
118
followers
98
following
885% complete
View this month »
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th August 2024 5:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
leaves
,
beautiful
,
rose
,
petals
,
summer
,
delicate
Wendy
ace
This is a great shot. I swear I can smell her.
August 11th, 2024
Phil Howcroft
ace
@photohoot
she smells beautiful Wendy , the scent fills the air as you walk by
August 11th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty
August 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply gorgeous!
August 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
