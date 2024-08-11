Sign up
Previous
Photo 3233
Eye on the Ball
Too hot for a whippet today as the temperature hit 26C
Elsie was still up for playing with her toys, albeit we tried to keep her in the shade.
Ball in my left hand, camera in my right hand and a beautiful whippet looking attentive.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
7
2
Embed Code
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
3293
photos
118
followers
98
following
885% complete
3226
3227
3228
3229
3230
3231
3232
3233
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
11th August 2024 3:58pm
Tags
dog
,
eyes
,
pet
,
summer
,
whippet
Suzanne
ace
And you do great dog portraits as well!! 26deg pretty nice weather!
August 11th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful capture. Elsie is always a winner! Ok, I’m biased.
August 11th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
August 11th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Very good shot. I guess she's focused on the ball?
August 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looking very switched on! Our forecast for tomorrow is 34° in the shade 🥵🫠 I think if you get that too, Elsie might like to hide in the fridge!
August 11th, 2024
Wendy
ace
She is always beautiful and well worth a fav.
August 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Aww! Elsie, you look beautiful today!
August 11th, 2024
