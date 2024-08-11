Previous
Eye on the Ball by phil_howcroft
Eye on the Ball

Too hot for a whippet today as the temperature hit 26C

Elsie was still up for playing with her toys, albeit we tried to keep her in the shade.

Ball in my left hand, camera in my right hand and a beautiful whippet looking attentive.
11th August 2024

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Suzanne ace
And you do great dog portraits as well!! 26deg pretty nice weather!
August 11th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful capture. Elsie is always a winner! Ok, I’m biased.
August 11th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
August 11th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Very good shot. I guess she's focused on the ball?
August 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looking very switched on! Our forecast for tomorrow is 34° in the shade 🥵🫠 I think if you get that too, Elsie might like to hide in the fridge!
August 11th, 2024  
Wendy ace
She is always beautiful and well worth a fav.
August 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Elsie, you look beautiful today!
August 11th, 2024  
