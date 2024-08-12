Previous
Tonight's Sunset by phil_howcroft
Tonight's Sunset

Spotted while giving my hanging baskets a "final water" of the day.

This is the gap between the two houses opposite , I really like the "satellite dish" silhouetted agains the sky.

We may get the northern lights later tonight.

12th August 2024 12th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011, scary don't you think ? If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my...
Zilli~ ace
This is lovely, Phil.
August 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
This is beautiful
August 12th, 2024  
