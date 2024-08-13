Previous
Buscar !!!

Both our daughters are on holiday.

Claire, Matt, Willow and Alfie flew to Tenerife yesterday afternoon, we watched them take off on the "Flight Radar" app (we waved goodbye to them !!! ) and watched them land.

Kirsty and Matt flew to Zakinthos this morning, we watched them take off on the "Flight Radar" app (we waved goodbye to them !!! ) and watched them land.

So our WhatsApp is going to be busy with lots of holiday photos.

I have lots of photos from my holidays and so while in the holiday mood, I thought I'd share one with you all !

We caught the bus , the 422, to Cala Rajada a posh resort with a beautiful esplanade. This is a tiny little cove by the side of the esplanade. A lady was playing Buscar (Fetch) with her dogs

13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Phil Howcroft

Rob Z ace
What a lovely shot - just very happy and such lovely clear water.
August 13th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Sweet shot
August 13th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great sense of movement you have captured in this shot!
August 13th, 2024  
