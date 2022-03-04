Previous
Jack by phil_sandford
Jack

Our frequent visitor, Jack Sparrowhawk dropped by in the rain this morning and spent a good 5 minutes or so sat on the back garden fence surveying all around her looking for the smaller birds; they very wisely were keeping a low profile.

4th March 2022

Phil Sandford

