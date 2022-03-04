Sign up
Photo 429
Jack
Our frequent visitor, Jack Sparrowhawk dropped by in the rain this morning and spent a good 5 minutes or so sat on the back garden fence surveying all around her looking for the smaller birds; they very wisely were keeping a low profile.
Thanks for dropping by
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
jack
,
raptor
,
sparrowhawk
