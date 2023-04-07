Previous
New Toy by phil_sandford
Photo 540

New Toy

to only boil precisely the amount of water needed for the mug/cup at the press of a button.

Given the astronomical increase in electricity prices here in the UK, as a leading supermarket advertising slogan says - ‘every little helps.’

(The air fryer is arriving shortly)

Thanks for dropping by.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
