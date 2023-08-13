Previous
Jigsaw Time by phil_sandford
Photo 581

Jigsaw Time

Connor having a go at the new 200 piece Scooby Doo jigsaw; it says it’s for 8+ yet aged 5 he’s doing fine. Elder sister is out of the frame assisting also.

13th August 2023 13th Aug 23

Phil Sandford

Dawn ace
A lovely shot he is really engrossed with job at hand
August 14th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
A joy to see a child doing jigsaw puzzles. Mostly it is my senior friends I know of doing them.
August 14th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Loving the concentration
August 14th, 2023  
Babs ace
Love the concentration.
August 14th, 2023  
