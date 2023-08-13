Sign up
Photo 581
Jigsaw Time
Connor having a go at the new 200 piece Scooby Doo jigsaw; it says it’s for 8+ yet aged 5 he’s doing fine. Elder sister is out of the frame assisting also.
Thanks for dropping by
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
4
0
Photo Details
12
12
4
4
Album
Those Little Extras
iPhone 14
iPhone 14
Taken
13th August 2023 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jigsaw
,
games
,
grandson
,
concentration
,
scooby-doo
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot he is really engrossed with job at hand
August 14th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
A joy to see a child doing jigsaw puzzles. Mostly it is my senior friends I know of doing them.
August 14th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Loving the concentration
August 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
Love the concentration.
August 14th, 2023
