Upside Down

Popped out to council recycling tip after doing the lawns, few things had stacked up in the garage; took a detour to hopefully capture some of the clouds from the Lincs ridge, but the road Carole and I usually use was shut, at both ends.



Popped back to the sunflowers of the other week and had a wander (note to self, if you do that again, don’t wear shorts)



Anyway, caught this gorgeous Red Admiral butterfly feasting on a large sunflower, shame it’s upside down.



Anyway, that’s the last ‘Extra’ of year 7



Thanks for dropping by