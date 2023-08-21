Previous
Sunflower by phil_sandford
Photo 583

Sunflower

One of the giant sunflowers in the Doddington Hall kitchen garden; they all must have been a good 8 feet tall, huge and this one was multicoloured and caught my eye

Thanks for dropping by
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2023  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Such beautiful iconic flower, has to be photographed!!
August 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Beautiful colour
August 21st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise