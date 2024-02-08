Sign up
Previous
Photo 669
Gaia
At night at Lincoln University. Stunning exhibit. Managed to speak to the Cathedral's head of events who is still looking at getting the Knife statue to lincoln.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
3
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 8; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3531
photos
161
followers
181
following
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
Tags
gaia
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
lukejerome
Barb
ace
Wow! So very impressive!
February 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 8th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Gaia - 'life actively participates in shaping the physical and chemical environment on which it depends in a way that optimizes the conditions for life"..... a controversial theory. What a stunning picture!
February 8th, 2024
