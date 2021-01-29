Previous
Better Half by phil_sandford
Better Half

Not sure where Friday went, I know it ended with yet another defeat for my rugby side. A picture of Carole, my partner in all things, especially photography.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
29th January 2021

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Shirley B
Lovely candid shot of Carole. Looking well wrapped against the cold.
January 30th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
It is most disconcerting when scrolling through & you suddenly see a picture of yourself! Lol
January 30th, 2021  
