Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Previous
Next
Photo 1623
Better Half
Not sure where Friday went, I know it ended with yet another defeat for my rugby side. A picture of Carole, my partner in all things, especially photography.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
1956
photos
145
followers
161
following
444% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Years 1 to 5
Taken
24th January 2021 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
better-haf
Shirley B
Lovely candid shot of Carole. Looking well wrapped against the cold.
January 30th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
It is most disconcerting when scrolling through & you suddenly see a picture of yourself! Lol
January 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
