Previous
Next
I See a Little Silhouetto by phil_sandford
Photo 1622

I See a Little Silhouetto

Hell of a day, weather foul, plans to get out with the camera went west.

This from a stroll with Carole the other day.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
444% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Lovely silhouette and moon shot!
January 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise