Photo 1622
I See a Little Silhouetto
Hell of a day, weather foul, plans to get out with the camera went west.
This from a stroll with Carole the other day.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 5; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely silhouette and moon shot!
January 28th, 2021
