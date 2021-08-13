Previous
Phil's Stir Fry Chicken Satay
Phil’s Stir Fry Chicken Satay

Today started at 0700 and continued from yesterday. Laptop turned off for the weekend at 1500. Weekly shop completed, couple of episodes of “what is this $€%@ you’re watching Phil” and then dinner.

This was as tasty as it looked. Have a good weekend everybody.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

