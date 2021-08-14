Gin Academy

Just home from a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon at the Burleigh’s Gin Distillery in the heart of Charnwood Forest, Leicestershire.



I was given this ‘event’ as a leaving present when I was ‘let go’ by my Company back in January 2019; it’s taken this long, and a few false starts due to Covid, to attend. It was incredibly good fun, and equally, incredibly informative.



I’m now the proud owner of an utterly unique bottle of 48.9% VBA Proof gin that I’ve distilled myself; it came out of the still at 86%, 400ml of it (a tad high) and was blended down with 300ml of pure water to get it to the 48.9%. I tasted it at the higher percentage, neat, and again after it had been blended, neat. Given how many G&Ts I’ve had this afternoon, I’m going to wait a day or so before actually trying this with a tonic.



