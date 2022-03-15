Sign up
Photo 2033
Rainbow 2022 - Wk3 Orange
Toyed with another Crocus, but then saw the content of our Christmas Pot Pouri on the lounge coffee table and took the dried peppers ............
Many thanks again for all your comments on yesterday's offering taking it to the PP and TP, very much apprecieated
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
2517
photos
182
followers
210
following
Views
5
Album
Years 1 to 6
Taken
15th March 2022 12:30pm
Tags
canon
,
macro
,
orange
,
peppers
,
rainbow2022
