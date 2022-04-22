Previous
Next
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 22 by phil_sandford
Photo 2071

30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 22

Both outdoor and indoor today; took this from inside the walkway of the cloister, using one of the 'windows' to frame the rear of the main Cathedral. I think it works

Thank you for your views, comments on favs on yesterday's submission; always very much appreciated
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
567% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise