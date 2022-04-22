Sign up
Photo 2071
30 Shots April - Lincoln Cathedral 22
Both outdoor and indoor today; took this from inside the walkway of the cloister, using one of the 'windows' to frame the rear of the main Cathedral. I think it works
Thank you for your views, comments on favs on yesterday's submission; always very much appreciated
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
0
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
outdoor
,
indoor
,
lincoln-cathedral
,
30-shots2022
