Photo 2114
Raptor
Thankfully, this was taken at the Wildlife Park we visited with the girls the other day and not in the garden. A majestic creature that would surely decimate all the birds we have visiting.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday's offering. Much appreciated.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
zoo
,
eagle
,
outdoor
,
raptor
Kathy A
ace
Wow, look at the way he's looking at you!
June 5th, 2022
