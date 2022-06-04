Previous
Raptor by phil_sandford
Raptor

Thankfully, this was taken at the Wildlife Park we visited with the girls the other day and not in the garden. A majestic creature that would surely decimate all the birds we have visiting.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Kathy A ace
Wow, look at the way he’s looking at you!
June 5th, 2022  
