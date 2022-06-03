Previous
Robbie by phil_sandford
Robbie

Robbie singing his heart out in the tree.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Phil Sandford

Lou Ann ace
He’s not only red breasted, he’s fat breasted!
June 3rd, 2022  
