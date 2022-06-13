These Boots Were Made For Walking

Carole and I visited The Lost Gardens of Heligan today; in 1603 Heligan House was built by William Tremayne. Over the next 400 years, the Tremayne family enlarged the land with the addition of Rhododendrons, Japanese gardens, tropical plants etc. The estate fell into decline after the 1st World War and sadly in 1970 the house was sold off and turned into flats and the land surrounding it was left to be overtaken by mother nature. On the 16th of February 1990 the last resident squire, Jack Tremaynes great great nephew John Willis hosted Tim Smith on a recce of his inheritance shrouded in overgrowth and smashed by fallen trees.what they found was astounding.
Local builder John Nelson joined Tim in further exploration and they put in place plans to resurrect the gardens, and then effected those plans to be what is now known as the lost Gardens of Heligan.
Carole is put up its most famous landmark, the mud made, so I have chosen a different subject; these Boots was that planted in the shallow water on an oak barrel in the kitchen gardens.