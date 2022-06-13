Previous
Next
These Boots Were Made For Walking by phil_sandford
Photo 2123

These Boots Were Made For Walking

but not anymore.

Carole and I visited The Lost Gardens of Heligan today; in 1603 Heligan House was built by William Tremayne. Over the next 400 years, the Tremayne family enlarged the land with the addition of Rhododendrons, Japanese gardens, tropical plants etc. The estate fell into decline after the 1st World War and sadly in 1970 the house was sold off and turned into flats and the land surrounding it was left to be overtaken by mother nature. On the 16th of February 1990 the last resident squire, Jack Tremaynes great great nephew John Willis hosted Tim Smith on a recce of his inheritance shrouded in overgrowth and smashed by fallen trees.what they found was astounding.

Local builder John Nelson joined Tim in further exploration and they put in place plans to resurrect the gardens, and then effected those plans to be what is now known as the lost Gardens of Heligan.

Carole is put up its most famous landmark, the mud made, so I have chosen a different subject; these Boots was that planted in the shallow water on an oak barrel in the kitchen gardens.

for more info on the gardens, if you feel inclined, here's their website https://www.heligan.com/

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
13th June 2022 13th Jun 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
581% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Granny7(Denise) ace
Great shot and title
June 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise