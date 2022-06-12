Wheal Coates

Any fan of the latest adaptation of Poldark will undoubtedly recognise this; the pumping station of the Wheal Coates tin mine set in the cliffs of North Cornwall a couple of miles outside St Agnes. The purpose of this building was to provide clean air to the miners, working many miles out from land under the sea.



Wheal Coates was last ‘live’ in 1914 when an ‘underfunded’ attempt, utilising new American machinery, was made to make the mine profitable. It sadly failed and the mine was closed later that year and left to rot. The National Trust took ownership of the ruins and stabilised them to what they are today.



