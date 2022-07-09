Sign up
Photo 2148
Hogwarts Edicts
Took Fiona to the Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studio Tour today for her 30th Birthday. Carole and Lucy-Anne came along also. Very long day, lots of time in the car, but I think all had a great time.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Tags
canon
,
indoor
,
hogwarts
,
harry-potter
,
warner-brothers
