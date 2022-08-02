Previous
Next
Marmalade Sunflower by phil_sandford
Photo 2173

Marmalade Sunflower

Today has been a weird one, pretty quietish at work but with one niggly little issue that we’re struggling to understand let alone get to grips with; lots of welcome rain this morning (my three 500 litre water butts all replenished) which then gave way to sunshine and horrid humidity, visit from a double-glazing salesman at 4pm and all of that with this weird fuggy head cold that is leaving me very fatigued (I’ll do another C-19 LFT tomorrow). Highlight was having Leah for the afternoon, she is a delightful little girl.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
595% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise