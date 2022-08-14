Sign up
Photo 2185
Village Church
Our village church taken this evening at ‘almost’ sunset which didn’t really happen
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 6; I must admit to saying I'm surprised that I've managed to continue with this, not because of disinterest but...
Photo Details
Views
8
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 6
Camera
FC3582
Taken
14th August 2022 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
drone
,
dji
,
village-church
