SOCC 3 - Old Windmill

There are numerous old windmills all along the top of Lincolnshire Ridge, this one is rather surprisingly at the bottom of it. It’s capped and has its doors and windows bricked up and from memory it’s been like this for nigh of 20 years so I doubt it’s going to be converted into a house anytime soon.



