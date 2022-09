SOOC 4 - Juvenile Blackbird

Carole and I have been out all morning and early afternoon, International Bomber Command and Doddington Hall. On getting home, I refilled the bird feeders and whilst hanging up the last one, next to the bird bath I was startled to see a you g blackbird sat on the bath just looking up at me. I went into the house and came back and with my ‘nifty fifty’ was able to get this close …..



