SOOC 5 - Sunflower

Busy day today at work and I'm out this evening (hopefully photograph of that later in my extras). Carole has just put together a rather enjoyable salad, using the left overs of yesterday's Beef joint and I've taken the opportunity before the next Teams call to go into the garden for today's photo for the nift-fifty challenge.



I'm not sure black and white always suits flowers, but I think this works.



Thank you for your interaction on yesterday's shot.