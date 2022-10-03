Sign up
Photo 2235
Now That's a Wine Cellar
The 'Cellarium' or 'wine cellar' at Fountains Abbey in N Yorkshire; it's huge, no photograph can do it justice.
Thank you for your interaction on yesterday's offering
3rd October 2022
3rd Oct 22
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
canon
,
fountains-abbey
,
cellarium
,
wine-cellar
Diana
ace
Oh wow, wonderful capture and symmetry.
October 4th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
whoa!!!!!
October 4th, 2022
