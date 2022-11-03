Previous
One Week Only - Window Lighting by phil_sandford
One Week Only - Window Lighting

Not having a good week. I'm an over-thinker (not sure if it runs in the family) but I am and I can lose hours of sleep with thoughts rampaging through my head in the middle of the night, whether work or personal. This week I'm having that nightly with a work (contract) issue, added to my body clock refusing to accept that here in the UK on Saturday night British Summer Time ended so all the clocks after going back may say 4;30am my body says 5;30am and it's time to get up.

Needless to say, it's affecting my performance during the day, both in work and with 365, so this is the best I do today. Today the sun didn't come out, it's a conspiracy, so this is the best I could get and hopefully I won't be losing sleep over it

Thanks for your continued engagement with my humble offerings
Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
bkb in the city
Very nice
November 3rd, 2022  
Mona ace
Sorry to read, that you have a though time. I'm an overtinker too, and I now how days feel, when at nights the thoughts dont stopp swirling. I really like how you catched the light here, and that you included the window in the backdrop. Well done.
November 3rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
A beautiful high key image, it;s uploaded, no more you can do. Hope you sleep better tonight xx
November 3rd, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@mona65 Thank you Mona.
November 3rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
i hate this switching time, too. studies show it's not good for the common folks like us. the lighting here is really nice to show the details on the vase. aces!
November 3rd, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hope so too.
November 3rd, 2022  
Phil Sandford ace
@summerfield Thank you
November 3rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
@summerfield I'll have you know my brother @phil_sandford and I are not common!!!
November 3rd, 2022  
summerfield ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond - i know that. the 'us' are we simple common folks in canada. 😜
November 3rd, 2022  
