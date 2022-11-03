One Week Only - Window Lighting

Not having a good week. I'm an over-thinker (not sure if it runs in the family) but I am and I can lose hours of sleep with thoughts rampaging through my head in the middle of the night, whether work or personal. This week I'm having that nightly with a work (contract) issue, added to my body clock refusing to accept that here in the UK on Saturday night British Summer Time ended so all the clocks after going back may say 4;30am my body says 5;30am and it's time to get up.



Needless to say, it's affecting my performance during the day, both in work and with 365, so this is the best I do today. Today the sun didn't come out, it's a conspiracy, so this is the best I could get and hopefully I won't be losing sleep over it



Thanks for your continued engagement with my humble offerings