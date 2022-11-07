Previous
Autumnal Golden Fall by phil_sandford
Photo 2270

The myriad of colours of Autumn always brings me joy. Our garden is awash with the maple leaves, especially as I'm following Monty Don's (UK TV Gardner) advice of leaving the leaves on the borders.

Thanks for dropping by
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
