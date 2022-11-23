Savoury (At a Push)

Half way down to client site, overnight stop at a cheap motel with a KFC next door. Don’t usually eat KFC, but needs must and their herby & spice rub is savoury for today’s word.



Fun fact - did you know that KFC only follows 11 people on Twitter for a very clever reason. The fast food retailer is famous for it's secret seasoning which contains 11 secret herbs and spices. So, in keeping with this, the account follows five English women, the Spice Girls and six random people named Herb.



