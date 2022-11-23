Previous
Savoury (At a Push) by phil_sandford
Photo 2286

Savoury (At a Push)

Half way down to client site, overnight stop at a cheap motel with a KFC next door. Don’t usually eat KFC, but needs must and their herby & spice rub is savoury for today’s word.

Fun fact - did you know that KFC only follows 11 people on Twitter for a very clever reason. The fast food retailer is famous for it's secret seasoning which contains 11 secret herbs and spices. So, in keeping with this, the account follows five English women, the Spice Girls and six random people named Herb.

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Renee Salamon ace
Looks delicious to me
November 23rd, 2022  
Hazel ace
Looks OK to me too !
November 23rd, 2022  
