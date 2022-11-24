Previous
Thankful
Thankful

I get why the word Thankful was chosen for this day, we don’t have anything resembling Thanksgiving over here; I hope all over the pond had a good day with family and friends.

Me, I’m thankful we live where we live to have the wildlife visiting that we do.
Phil Sandford

