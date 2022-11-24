Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2287
Thankful
I get why the word Thankful was chosen for this day, we don’t have anything resembling Thanksgiving over here; I hope all over the pond had a good day with family and friends.
Me, I’m thankful we live where we live to have the wildlife visiting that we do.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2873
photos
167
followers
171
following
626% complete
View this month »
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
Latest from all albums
508
2283
2284
509
2285
2286
2287
2288
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Years 1 to 7
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
thanks
,
nov22words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close