Photo 2289
Garden
Today's word is garden, so thought I'd pop up the drone and capture our back garden from above; if you look carefully you can see both of us, me piloting the drone and Carole out in the garden with her camera trying to get a shot for today
Thanks for dropping by
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
garden
,
drone
,
nov22words
,
dji-mavic
JackieR
ace
Five bins??!!!!!
November 26th, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Yup.
November 26th, 2022
