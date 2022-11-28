Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2291
Hit Any Key to Continue
a metal display that sits in my office which occasionally I feel like doing to the IT I work with.
Thanks for dropping by
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2877
photos
166
followers
170
following
627% complete
View this month »
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
2290
2291
Latest from all albums
2285
2286
2287
2288
510
2289
2290
2291
Photo Details
Views
10
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 7
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
29th November 2022 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon
,
metal
,
nov22words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close