Previous
Next
Flash of Red - Landscapes 1 by phil_sandford
Photo 2375

Flash of Red - Landscapes 1

Took this yesterday afternoon just inside Leicestershire as I was en-route to the Tigers match.

As I alluded to on yesterday’s post, Carole found the following video on YouTube which if you watch the 1st 3 minutes you’ll better understand the challenges Carole and I are going to have this week.

https://youtu.be/1tqS8u6OyJU

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.

20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
650% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise