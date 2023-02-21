Sign up
Photo 2376
Flash of Red - Landscape 2
I present to you, the Billiard Table known as the County of Lincolnshire.
Thanks for dropping by
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2370
2371
78
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
Tags
flat
,
featureless
,
for2023
,
billiard-table
,
flatter
,
even-flatter
,
look-east-the-next-mountains-are-in-kamchatka
Judith Johnson
ace
No comment!
February 21st, 2023
