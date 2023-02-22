Previous
Next
Flash of Red - Landscape 3 by phil_sandford
Photo 2377

Flash of Red - Landscape 3

Actually Lincolnshire isn't 100% flat; it's got a glacial ridge running the length of it, north to south, which curves at the exact same place the City of Lincoln was built; in fact, in the centre of Lincoln is 'Steep Hill' and I can confirm that it is both a hill and steep.

The laughingly called Lincoln Bypass goes up the ridge, it's a climb of about 60m, and the road goes under Burton Road, which has a bridge. This shot is looking West down the A46 bypass from that bridge.

Thanks for dropping by yesterday's billiard table shot; both Carole and I are hoping to get some more shots with 'features' in the coming days

22nd February 2023 22nd Feb 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
651% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking landscape shot.
February 22nd, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Great landscape😊
February 22nd, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
That's a great landscape
February 22nd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
This works well as a landscape shot. I think I am realising that colour & mono pick out different details to showcase. I think it was the first time I have stood on this bridge looking down, though I have driven under it many, many times.
February 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise