Flash of Red - Landscape 3

Actually Lincolnshire isn't 100% flat; it's got a glacial ridge running the length of it, north to south, which curves at the exact same place the City of Lincoln was built; in fact, in the centre of Lincoln is 'Steep Hill' and I can confirm that it is both a hill and steep.



The laughingly called Lincoln Bypass goes up the ridge, it's a climb of about 60m, and the road goes under Burton Road, which has a bridge. This shot is looking West down the A46 bypass from that bridge.



Thanks for dropping by yesterday's billiard table shot; both Carole and I are hoping to get some more shots with 'features' in the coming days



