Flash of Red - Still Life 6 by phil_sandford
Photo 2374

Flash of Red - Still Life 6

No apologies, another of Carole’s Lladro ballerinas (and I haven’t photographed them all)

Enjoyed this week, not sure living in the snooker table flat County of Lincolnshire how ‘Landscapes’ is going to work next week though.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Kathy A ace
Lovely Llandrindod, your week looks great
February 19th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Why the need to feel you need to apologise?! A flat landscape is a landscape.

You've captured the figurines in the same way all week well
February 19th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
I like this one, though I wish she would look like she is enjoying the freedom of dancing!
February 19th, 2023  
