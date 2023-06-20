Sign up
Previous
Photo 2495
Digitalis Purpurea
Digitalis Purpurea or Foxglove. A bi-annual, in that they flower every two years, or in my case, they flower the first year and then die. As much as I love the concept of the classic English Country Garden, this, along with the Tea Rose, I simply cannot keep alive.
Thanks for dropping by
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
5
1
haskar
ace
Great pov and dof.
June 21st, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Funny how some plants fare well in one garden and not in another. I adore sea holly but it just doesn't thrive for me, neither do peonies.
June 21st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 21st, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
@casablanca
Our Peonies thrive with very little done to them. They take a while to get established, but now they're bonkers.
Our Sea Hollies are only a year or so old so not that great at the moment; I'm hoping as they mature they'll improve
June 21st, 2023
Annie D
ace
lovely colour :)
June 21st, 2023
Our Sea Hollies are only a year or so old so not that great at the moment; I'm hoping as they mature they'll improve