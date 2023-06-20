Previous
Digitalis Purpurea by phil_sandford
Photo 2495

Digitalis Purpurea

or Foxglove. A bi-annual, in that they flower every two years, or in my case, they flower the first year and then die. As much as I love the concept of the classic English Country Garden, this, along with the Tea Rose, I simply cannot keep alive.

Thanks for dropping by
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 7; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
683% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Great pov and dof.
June 21st, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Funny how some plants fare well in one garden and not in another. I adore sea holly but it just doesn't thrive for me, neither do peonies.
June 21st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 21st, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
@casablanca Our Peonies thrive with very little done to them. They take a while to get established, but now they're bonkers.

Our Sea Hollies are only a year or so old so not that great at the moment; I'm hoping as they mature they'll improve
June 21st, 2023  
Annie D ace
lovely colour :)
June 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise